ISHQ SUKOON BHI HAI AUR JUNOON BHI (Chapter: 3) – TMT Updates

riddhima will get prepared for her first day of workplace and much more excited for her breakfast with vansh .

she involves eating space the place she is a number of dishes and salads ready only for breakfast . simply then vansh enters the eating space and ask her if she likes the breakfast

she turns round and says ” its superb , however why did you ask the cook dinner to organize so many dishes”

vansh says ” hiya miss , the cook dinner has not ready it I’ve ready it myself ”

riddhima smiles and says ” so, you’re even a chef , however I why did you do all these”‘

vansh asks her if she didn’t prefer it however she replies ” no , sir its scrumptious however Its simply that I’m not used to such heat hospitality ”

she ask her to sit down down and benefit from the breakfast .

they end their breakfast and depart for workplace collectively . as they attain workplace ishani informs riddhima that she is appointed as vansh’s PA . she tells her that her cabin is subsequent to the convention room . she enqires about sejal job and ishani tells her that she has appointed within the gross sales division . after that ishani gave some recordsdata to riddhima and ask her to go to vansh’s workplace

she goes to his cabin and listen to that vansh is screaming at anyone . she knocks the door and ask him that if she will be able to are available in . he says ” are available in”

she walks contained in the cabin and when a person blocks her approach and says ” so you’re the attractive new worker vansh has employed , I’ve heard that you simply two had been collectively final evening on the penthouse ” .

she bought pissed off by his feedback and mentioned ” and who the hell are you ,and will I do know why I have to present you a proof whom did I spend my evening with ”

he mentioned ” I AM KABIR , I feel you don’t me in any other case you wouldn’t have talked to me in that method”

MEET KABIR , VANSH’S HALF BROTHER

he gave an indignant look however she didn’t get scared and mentioned” don’t dare intrude in my private matter once more and bear in mind I have to be an worker in your workplace however that doesn’t imply you can discuss to me on this method , I can spend time with anybody I like after my workplace hours are over”

he felt insulted and left the workplace

simply then riddhima gave a glance to vansh and mentioned ” I’m sorry , I shouldn’t have talked to him in that method understanding that he’s you brother”

vansh mentioned no must apologize , he deserves that .

then she gave him the recordsdata however as a substitute vansh informed her that sit right here and simply undergo the phrases of the deal and inform him if there may be any downside whereas he began doing a little work on his laptop computer and she or he began studying the recordsdata .

abruptly he checked out her and was mesmerized to see her magnificence face and her deep eyes . some strands of hair had been consistently approaching her face , he began fascinated about the argument with kabir and was amazed to see how fearless she was . abruptly he thought why was he considering a lot about her.

she checked out him they usually had a short eye lock .

