ENTERTAINMENT

ISHQ SUKOON BHI HAI AUR JUNOON BHI (Chapter: 3) – TMT Updates

Avatar
By
Posted on
Telly Updates

SO HELLO GUYS I AM BACK WITH ANOTHER UPDATE . THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR LOVELY COMMENTS .

LET’S GET STARTED…

riddhima will get prepared for her first day of workplace and much more excited for her breakfast with vansh .

she involves eating space the place she is a number of dishes and salads ready only for breakfast . simply then vansh enters the eating space and ask her if she likes the breakfast

she turns round and says ” its superb , however why did you ask the cook dinner to organize so many dishes”

vansh says ” hiya miss , the cook dinner has not ready it I’ve ready it myself ”

riddhima smiles and says ” so, you’re even a chef , however I why did you do all these”‘

vansh asks her if she didn’t prefer it however she replies ” no , sir its scrumptious however Its simply that I’m not used to such heat hospitality ”

she ask her to sit down down and benefit from the breakfast .

they end their breakfast and depart for workplace collectively . as they attain workplace ishani informs riddhima that she is appointed as vansh’s PA . she tells her that her cabin is subsequent to the convention room . she enqires about sejal job and ishani tells her that she has appointed within the gross sales division . after that ishani gave some recordsdata to riddhima and ask her to go to vansh’s workplace

she goes to his cabin and listen to that vansh is screaming at anyone . she knocks the door and ask him that if she will be able to are available in . he says ” are available in”

she walks contained in the cabin and when a person blocks her approach and says ” so you’re the attractive new worker vansh has employed , I’ve heard that you simply two had been collectively final evening on the penthouse ” .

she bought pissed off by his feedback and mentioned ” and who the hell are you ,and will I do know why I  have to present you a proof whom did I spend my evening with ”

he mentioned ” I AM KABIR , I feel you don’t me in any other case you wouldn’t have talked to me in that method”

MEET KABIR , VANSH’S HALF BROTHER

he gave an indignant look however she didn’t get scared and mentioned” don’t dare intrude in my private matter once more and bear in mind I have to be an worker in your workplace however that doesn’t imply you can discuss to me on this method ,  I can spend time with anybody I like after my workplace hours are over”

he felt insulted and left the workplace

simply  then riddhima gave a glance to vansh and mentioned ” I’m sorry , I shouldn’t have talked to him in that method understanding that he’s you brother”

vansh mentioned no must apologize , he deserves that .

then she gave him the recordsdata however as a substitute vansh informed her that sit right here and simply undergo the phrases of the deal and inform him if there may be any downside whereas he began doing a little work on his laptop computer and she or he began studying the recordsdata .

abruptly he checked out her and was mesmerized to see her magnificence face and her deep eyes . some strands of hair had been consistently approaching her face , he began fascinated about the argument with kabir and was amazed to see how fearless she was  . abruptly he thought why was he considering a lot about her.

she checked out him they usually had a short eye lock .

PRECAP – WE WILL BE GOING TO GOA TOMMOROW FOR AN IMPORTANT BUSINESS MEETING . PLEASE PREPARE ACCORDINGLY THIS DEAL IS VERY IMPORTANT

WHY DID HE SAY THAT HE HAS SEEN YOU SOMEWHERE . ARE YOU HIDING SOMETHING FROM ME

SOORY GUYS FOR A SHORT UPDATE . I WILL POST A LONG UPDATE SOON…

The put up ISHQ SUKOON BHI HAI AUR JUNOON BHI (Chapter: 3) appeared first on TMT Updates.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
21
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
21
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
The Internet of things The Internet of things
17
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
16
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
16
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

Dharmendra is removing the sadness from Corona in a home-grown style, the video surfaced
DA Image DA Image
15
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
15
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top