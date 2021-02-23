Ishwarya Menon’s Ravi Teja’s film debuted in Telugu

Ishwarya Menon is yet to do a Telugu film. But he is a popular star in social media. People who are regular social media users will come to know about it. Such is his passion.

Now, the actress will be making her Tollywood debut. She will be seen in the lead female role in Maas Maharaja Ravi Teja’s next film.

It is known that Ravi Teja Has agreed to do a film under the direction of Tridha Rao Nakkina. After the completion of Khiladi, the film will be kickstarted. The film will be released on May 28.

Coming back Tridha Rao NakinaIshwarya Menon will star in the film. People’s Media Factory and Abhishek Aggarwal are going to control the art project. Awaiting more information.