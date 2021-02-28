ISL vs QUE Fantasy Prediction: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators Best Fantasy Pitches for Pakistan Super League | sport

ISL vs QUE Fantasy Prediction: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators – 1 March 2021 (Karachi). Faf du Plessis and Alex Hales will play a big role in the fantasy team.

In the league match of Islamabad United PSL 2021 Quetta Gladiators, aka Pakistan Super League, which will be played at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan’s Premier T20 competition is finally here.

Islamabad United have won two of their three matches, and would like to bounce back after their previous defeat. Alex Hales is batting well for the team, while Sterling and Salt need to step up the top order. They are a balanced side with seven bowling options in their playing eleven.

The Quetta Gladiators have lost their opening three games, and they want to change their fortunes. Faf du Plessis got off to a great start in the last game, while Sarfaraz is also batting well. Bowling has been poor in the tournament so far.

Pitch report – Average 1scheduled tribe The innings score on this ground is 167 runs in this PSL season.

Total Games: 10; Bats 1scheduled tribe Won: 0; Bats 2N d Won: 10.

Match Details:

Time:- 7.30 pm, live on Sony Six / HD

Potential XI for both sides: –

Islamabad united – Paul Sterling, Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Shadab Khan, Hussain Talat, Asif Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Ahmed, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr.

Quetta Gladiators – Saim Ayub, Cameron Delport, Faf du Plessis, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Azam Khan, Ben Cutting, Mohammad Nawaz, Dale Steyn, Mohammad Hasnain, Zahid Mahmood, Usman Shinwari.

Squad must have 5 players

Faf du Plessis, Alex Hales, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Hasan Ali and Paul Sterling.

ISL vs QUE team wicket-keeper

Sarfaraz Ahmed (Price 9) and Azam Khan (Price 8.5) Will be the wicketkeeper of our team. Ahmed has scored 128 runs at an average of 42.66 in the tournament, while Azam is also batting with a superb strike rate.

ISL vs QUE Team Batsmen

Faf du Plessis (Price 9) Quetta Gladiators will be our batsmen. Faf scored 449 runs in IPL 2020 at an average of 40.81, while he made his last game debut for the Gladiators. He is a top player.

Alex Hales (Price 10.5) and Paul Sterling (Price 9) Islamabad United will have our batsmen. Hales scored 543 runs in the recent BBL at an average of 38.79, while he was also the tournament’s highest run-scorer. He has scored 116 runs in PSL 2021 at a strike rate of 170.58. Sterling has scored more than 5700 T20 runs in his career, while he has scored four ODI centuries in the last six ODIs. Both of them are top-ranked players.

ISL vs QUE Team all-rounders

Shadab Khan (Price 9.5), Faheem Ashraf (Price 9), and Mohammad Wasim (Price 8) We will have an all-rounder from Islamabad United. Khan scored 263 runs at an average of 37.57 last season, while also taking eight wickets in bowling. Faheem is a prolific all-rounder, and has scored 49 runs in PSL 2021, while he has taken one wicket. Wasim bowled well and took four wickets in the tournament.

ISL vs QUE Team Bowlers

Hasan Ali (Price 9) Islamabad United will have our bowlers. Ali took eight wickets last season, while he took four wickets this season with an economy of 5.50.

Mohammad Hasnain (Price 9) and Dale Steyn (Price 8.5) Quetta Gladiators will be our bowlers. Hasnain took 15 wickets last season, while he took three wickets in PSL 2021. Steyn is an experienced fast bowler, and has taken a few wickets in the last game.

Match Prediction: Quetta Gladiators will be the favorites to win this game.

Top names for captaincy role: –

Faf du Plessis and Alex Hales

Top names for the vice-captaincy role: –

Both Captain Pick + Sarfraz Ahmed and Paul Sterling

