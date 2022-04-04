Islanders Fans and Twitter Rally for Mike Bossi

Back in October of 2021, New York Islanders legend and Hockey Hall of Famer Mike Bossy announced that he had been diagnosed with lung cancer. In an open letter to the hockey community, Bossi remained strong.

“I can assure you that I intend to fight with the determination that you have displayed to me on the ice and in my sport. The same determination that helped me achieve my dreams,” wrote Bossy .

Unfortunately, it looks like the Mike Bossy fight is coming to an end. Although there has been no official announcement regarding his health, it appears that Mike Bossy is in palliative care.