Israel Adesanya set to defend title vs Mavin Vettori at UFC 263

Reigning UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya is coming again right down to 185 kilos after developing quick in his try to change into the UFC’s mild heavyweight champion. Based on ESPN’s Brett Okamoto citing UFC President Dana White, Adesanya will drop again right down to the division he reigns over and can meet surging contender, Marvin Vettori for the middleweight title at UFC 263 in June.

This would be the first combat again at middleweight for Israel Adesanya since he misplaced to mild heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in his try to change into a two-weight champion earlier this 12 months. The loss to Blachowicz was the primary of Adesanya’s skilled MMA profession, and now returns to a middleweight division which has seen him win the interim title, undisputed title, and defend that title twice.

Adesanya’s final middleweight victory got here towards beforehand undefeated rival Paulo Costa at UFC 253 in September of 2020. Throughout his championship run within the middleweight division, Adesanya has defeated the likes of Costa, Yoel Romero, Robert Whittaker, Kelvin Gastelum, Anderson Silva, and Derek Brunson amongst others.

In his second UFC look again in 2018, Adesanya defeated Vettori by break up resolution and since then, Vettori has been vocal about wanting the rematch again. Because the loss to Adesanya, Vettori has gone undefeated placing collectively a five-fight profitable streak together with wins over the likes of Kevin Holland, Jack Hermansson, and Karl Roberson.

UFC 263 is ready to happen on June 12 and listed below are the fights which were reported for the cardboard:

Israel Adesanya vs Marvin Vettori (middleweight title)

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Brandon Moreno (flyweight title)

Jake Collier vs Carlos Felipe

Luigi Vendramini vs Fares Ziam

Hakeem Dawodu vs Movsar Evloev

Sijara Eubanks vs Karol Rosa

Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill

Joanne Calderwood vs Lauren Murphy

Demian Maia vs Belal Muhammad

Frank Camacho vs Matt Frevola

Drew Dober vs Brad Riddell

Whereas the subsequent middleweight title combat is ready, it seems the subsequent challenger is already set. ESPN’s Ariel Helwani reported on Saturday that former champion Robert Whittaker is more likely to face the winner of Adesanya vs Vettori.

