Israel’s 54 fighter jets bombard Hamas targets, targeting 35 locations

Jerusalem: The Israeli army launched a third series of attacks on Hamas bases in the Gaza Strip and destroyed 15 kilometers of underground structures. The Israeli Defense Force tweeted on Monday. The Israeli military said, “Our war planes have disabled Hamas’s ‘metro’ terrorist tunnel system for 9.3 miles at night.” This 9.3-mile site can no longer be used for terrorism. ”

The Israeli military said the attacks were carried out in the northern Gaza Strip and 54 fighter jets targeted 35 targets. Israel has said that since last night, 60 rockets have been fired from Gaza Strip towards Israel. The Israeli Defense Forces tweeted on Monday that, “From 7 o’clock last night to 7 o’clock this morning, 60 rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards the Israeli border. 10 of these rockets fell into the border of the Gaza Strip. ”

Israeli forces said, many rockets fired from the Gaza Strip were destroyed by Israel’s air defense system. Israeli forces said on Sunday evening that 3,100 rockets were fired from Palestine over Israel.

