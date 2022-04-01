Issue of the Day: The Most Memorable April Fools’ Day Pranks

Time is flying and here we are again on April Fools’ Day, but of course people still don’t fall for it, right?

April Fool!

Only ‘April Fools! To expose the tricks, has been going on for centuries. Its origins remain a true mystery, although the most popular conjecture involves the reform of the French calendar in 1564 to change the beginning of the year from the end of March to January 1.

how so?

Those who couldn’t keep up with the change and stick to the old date to celebrate the new year, put paper fish on their backs and called them ‘poisson d’vil’ – April fish – a word. Still used in France today.

other theories?

,