Issue subscribed 1.67x on Day 3

NEW DELHI: The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Ruchi Soya Industries sailed through on Monday, the last day of the bidding process.

The Rs 4,300 crore FPO was subscribed 1.67 times as of 12.30 pm. Investors made bids for 8,16,42,855 equity shares against an offering of 4,89,46,260 equity shares, the BSE data showed.

Employee quota was oversubscribed 6 times, whereas the HNI portion was booked 5.14 times. The retail portion fetched 61 per cent bids, whereas the QIB portion was subscribed 92 per cent.

The Baba Ramdev’s Patanjali Ayurveda led company is selling its shares in the range of Rs 615-650 apiece.

Patanjali owns a 98.9 per cent stake in Ruchi Soya and post the issue its shareholding in the company will reduce to 81 per cent. It needs to cut this further to 75 per cent to comply…