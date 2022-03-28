Issue subscribed 3.6 times final day of bidding

The follow-on public offer (FPO) of Baba Ramdev-led Ruchi Soya Industries has been subscribed 3.6 times on the final day of bidding. The company received bids for 17.56 crore equity shares against the issue size of 4.89 crore equity shares.

The retail quota of Ruchi Soya’s FPO comprised 35 per cent of the issue, which has been subscribed 88 per cent. Fifty per cent of the issue was reserved for qualified institutional buyers (QIB) and 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers.

The quota of qualified institutional buyers was subscribed 2.2 times while the non-institutional one was subscribed 11.75 times.

Of the total of 10,000 shares reserved for the company employees, bids have been received for 78,708 equity…