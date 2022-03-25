LATEST

ISU replaces commentators apologizes vulgar comment aimed at Canada’s Meagan Duhamel

The International Skating Union has apologized and changed its World Championships commentators for obscene comments aimed at Canada’s Megan Duhamel.

British commentator Simon Reed called Duhamel, the two-time world pairs champion, “from (out of Canada)” Duhamel, at the end of Wednesday’s pairs broadcast, appearing to have his mic turned off.

Reid and fellow Brit Nicky Slater laughed after the comment.

“There is no place for harassing and abusive language or remarks and behavior in sport and in our society,” ISU said in a tweet on Thursday. “ISU took immediate action with its service provider to suspend both commentators with immediate effect and neither will cover any future figure skating events for ISU.”

Duhamel, who won two world titles and an Olympic…

