Isuzu D-Max V-Cross Price Launch Date In India Interior Mileage Images & Features Specs

The most popular and advanced technological car manufacturing company is planning to launch its brand new car with the name of new 2021 D-Max V-Cross SUV pickup in the market of India and this vehicle will be the latest car of the company. The information of launching this car is shared by the company that they are planning to launch their new car in the market of India and this car will be the customers favourite car just with the specifications and features of the car which surely attracts the consumers towards it. The company shared the image of the car in which the design and look of the car are clearly shown and there is no information shared about the price of the vehicle but it is expected that they will reveal very soon. Be with us to grab all the latest and important updates about the car.
The picture or image which was teased by the company is spotted by many customers and they see the front side of the car which carries the design of a black finish car and the company shows the only front face of the car with throws light on it. Also, the car picture is shown in several dealership showrooms and the dealer still not revealed the rice of this tremendous upcoming car but they will surely publish a statement about the car.
The car carrier several specifications and features that support the engine of a BS 6-compliant 1.9-litre diesel unit and the company proposed as a renewal to the 2.5-litre motor highlighted on the previously abandoned emphasis of the pickup. The newly engine surely gives the maximum power to the car up to 150 bhp with the peak torque of 350 Nm and the transmission of the car will give a six-speed automatic transmission.
The car comes with a renewed powertrain and the new update will be nearly neglected on the new SUV car but the outer design with the style of the car will endure maintained yet in the tardiest BS 6 iteration. At the outside of the car, there is a two-piece chrome grille that comes with a pair of L-shaped LED DRLs and also, there are fog lights. Along with this, there are outermost highlights that will also add diverse coloured ORVMs with the alloy wheels of 18-inch with vertically stacked taillights.
Inside the interior of the car, there is an information and entertainment seven-inch touchscreen in which there is several new and updated feature which surely enhanced the car looks with its technology along with analogue instrument console. The all-black theme in the interior of the car is the same as the previously launched car. The car carries various safety features that are D-Max with dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, seat-belt reminders, and a speed alert system. Stay tuned with us.