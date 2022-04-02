Isuzu UTE A-League Report: Adelaide 0-1 Victory

Melbourne Victory Isuzu moved up to third place in the UTE A-League with a 1-0 win over Adelaide United on Saturday.

Summary

An early goal from Marco Rojas proved sufficient for victory in an entertaining contest at Coopers Stadium.

As he climbed to third place, Victory extended his unbeaten run in the league to seven games. After a lively start, Victory led through Rojas’ third league goal of the season.

Francesco Margiota’s pass found Jason Geria on the right and full-back gave Rojas a cutback, which ended in the seventh minute to make it 1-0.

Adelaide nearly leveled just before the half-hour mark, with Lachlan Brook striking the post after finding a spot in the field.

Victory goalkeeper Ivan Kellava was forced to save shortly before …