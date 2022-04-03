“It affected my self esteem”

Camila Cabello shared a lengthy message about her struggles with body image, while denouncing society for creating unrealistic expectations about what a woman should look like. Being embarrassed by people is a normal and sad thing, especially in a business where millions of people keep tabs on you.

Cabello fans should know that the singer has been vocal about body positivity at times in the past. She has expressed being grateful for her body and said that it is extremely normal to have curves, stretch marks, fat and cellulite.

Now, Camila Cabello has shared her struggles with body image on her Instagram. “Every time I’ve been to the beach club…