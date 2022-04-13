‘It changed our lives forever’

Molly Shannon Wasn’t Afraid to Throw Himself on a Stack of Metal Chairs on “Saturday Night Live” Mary as Catherine Gallagher, the exuberant Catholic school girl, who aspired to be a “Superstar”. In real life, Shannon isn’t afraid to be honest either.

“I feel like being ‘on’ all the time is almost as exhausting as doing a talk show where you have to tell these funny stories,” Shannon said in an interview promoting her new book.Hello, Molly!(Ecko, 304 pp., out now).

“I like to be serious and real,” Shannon says. “As my friend John C. Reilly says, ‘You can be fatally serious. I think some comedians push people away, but I don’t like it. I love feeling close and connecting with people and sharing stuff to connect. ,

“Hello, Molly!” Opens with a…