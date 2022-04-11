It could wreak havoc on Jean Charest’s Tory leadership bid

MONTREAL—Jean Charest needs a major victory in Quebec if he is to succeed in his bid to become federal conservative leader.

Without overwhelming support from his home province, the former prime minister is not expected to finish first, or perhaps even second, in the September 10 leadership election.

On paper, the party’s support of nearly all of the Quebec caucuses should translate into a formidable start.

Charest’s caucus team includes some first-class organizers, including Andrew Scheer’s former lieutenant, Alain Reyes. And in Quebec conservative circles, the name of former Action Démocratique du Québec leader Gerard Deltell wields significant influence.

Then there is the old blue Quebec network whose members – former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney and his…