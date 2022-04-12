It doesn’t do anything or is it dangerous’ – Wel.nl

Detox is in the news due to the death of a Belgian woman in a Dutch ‘clinic’. “Unfortunately, this is not the first time that someone has had a harmful effect from it. All those cures either do nothing, or they are dangerous,” nutrition and health expert Theo Neuwald told De Telegraaf.

“There are many different types of such pseudo-treatments. But the whole theory behind it is nonsense. The detoxification of your body is done by the liver and kidneys. Gurus claim that they can add something to that, but it is not true If it is necessary because of illness, you should see a liver or kidney specialist. Not for a bum.”

You don’t need to detoxify your intestines. Detox supplements for your intestines often form a kind of gel in your intestinal system. This results in additional bowel movements, giving you the impression that your bowels are being cleaned. But it is not true that all kinds of toxins stick to the intestinal wall…