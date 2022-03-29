It Is A Great Story That You Come Back After 3-4 Years And Straight Away Walk Into The Team – Ravichandran Ashwin On T20 World Cup 2021 Selection

Veteran Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, while talking about his selection in India’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 squad, said that it is a great story that he made a comeback in the white-ball set-up after 4 years and straight away walked back into the team.

Ravichandran Ashwin had played his last T20I in 2017 against West Indies before representing the Men In Blue in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. He played the games against Afghanistan, Scotland, and Namibia and bagged 6 wickets.

Meanwhile, Ashwin said that he always wanted to be part of the Indian T20I team in the World Cup and he believed that he was one of the better T20 bowlers in…