‘It is a joy to play with Bruno Fernandes’

Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes have helped Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s facet attain the semi-finals of the Europa League.

Paul pogba says it’s a pleasure to play alongside Bruno Fernandes because the Manchester United midfielder continues to kick on after harm. The 28-year-old missed six weeks with a hamstring challenge picked up in early February and returned with a bang, coming off the bench to fireplace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer‘s facet to victory at AC Milan within the Europa League. Pogba has since helped United into the semi-finals and consolidate second place within the Premier League, with the facet going for a fifth straight win when Burnley go to on Sunday.

The Clarets inflicted an embarrassing 2-0 defeat on their final go to to Previous Trafford in January 2020 – one of many lowest moments of the Crimson Devils’ season, which was swiftly adopted by the big-money acquisition of Fernandes.

The 26-year-old has surpassed the lofty expectations that got here along with his transfer from Sporting Lisbon and Pogba loves what he brings to the membership.

“I get pleasure from enjoying with Bruno,” Pogba instructed MUTV. “He is somebody who understands the sport and understands the motion that may give you a stunning go, he can end too.

“He is far and wide, he can do every part actually… besides defending! However actually, it is all the time a pleasure to play him, to grasp him. He understands me as properly, he can take my place, I can take his place as properly.

Contemporary and prepared! 😉@paulpogba with all that baggage I hope you did not overlook the “Perudo” sport 🎲 Spain right here we come 🛫🇪🇸 pic.twitter.com/z8u8GHzGlq — Bruno Fernandes (@B_Fernandes8) April 7, 2021

“I feel he fits the crew, he is a really dominant affect in our crew.”

Fernandes is certainly one of numerous leaders throughout the United dressing room together with the likes of Pogba, who was given the armband for Thursday’s 2-0 Europa League quarter-final second leg win in opposition to Granada within the absence of suspended skipper Harry Maguire.

There additionally seems to be a rising camaraderie throughout the dressing room – a lift as they appear to win their first trophy since 2017.

Manchester United are on an excellent run of type (Adrian Dennis/PA)

“I am simply myself with the fellows and if it may assist them to be relaxed and be comfortable and have an excellent efficiency, then I’ll maintain doing it clearly,” Pogba mentioned.

“I feel it is vital to have a gaggle that gel properly collectively as a result of soccer is teamwork and it’s important to be with everybody, it’s important to be linked, that is the way you win. Once you’re linked like this, it is simpler to win.”

It appears a far cry from the tip of the Jose Mourinho period, with Pogba criticising the previous United boss this week.

Paul Pogba has spoken out about Jose Mourinho’s administration model (John Walton/PA)

The 28-year-old seems to be having fun with life underneath successor Solskjaer and has slotted into the facet since getting back from harm.

“I really feel good, I really feel significantly better,” Pogba mentioned. “I got here again from the harm, went with the nationwide crew and performed.

“Now I’ve simply acquired my rhythm a bit. The connection is true and I really feel good. I be at liberty, I really feel myself. That is nice.”