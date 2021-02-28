It is a matter of prestige! Ram Charan and Shankar film budget

ENTERTAINMENT

Mega power star Ram Charan Ready to collaborate with all popular directors Shankar For an all India film which will be supported by renowned producer Dil Raju. According to a report, the budget of Ram Charan and Shankar’s film is 150 crores.

Sources reveal that initially Dil Raju wanted to make the film on a budget of Rs 100 crore and when he informed Shankar for the budget, 2.0 Helmer said that this budget alone is good enough for singing. Since this is Dil Raju’s 50th film as a producer, he has made it a matter of prestige.

Apparently, Dil Raju has fixed Rs 150 crore as the budget for Ram Charan and Shankar’s film. Sources say that the film can easily recover the investment. Shankar is a strong fan in most markets due to All India films like Robo and 2.0. His film Annian is also very popular in the Hindi belt.
Ram Charan also has a strong fan following in films – Magadheera and Rangasthalam.

Currently Ram Charan is working for RRR- Raar Uprising and Shankar is busy with Bharatiya 2 starring Kamal Haasan and Kajal Aggarwal.

