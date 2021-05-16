ENTERTAINMENT

It is difficult to go to parlor in Corona, so do beautiful hair care

Friends, let me tell you that 42 days after the lockdown announced for the prevention of corona virus, saloon and parlor shops have been closed. Due to this, hair and beard have grown. Those who cut their hair and beards used to compete to show themselves young. His age is beginning to reflect. The girls are also not going to the parlor, due to which they are facing many problems with their hair, you are not getting a chance to join the parlor. In such a situation, you have to take care of your beautiful hair on your own. Here are some tips on hair care that you can keep your hair good by adopting it. So friends, you also know.

1. At the time of the Corona epidemic, we are all now living in homes. Therefore, the damage caused to the hair by pollution or external dust and dust is also decreasing. In such a situation, there is no need to wash hair daily, but avoid needlessly reducing their natural oil.

2. Let me tell you that usually we do not pay attention to the conditioner of the same brand in the purchase of shampoos. Friends, when both are of the same brand, they get a good effect on the hair. Take conditioner and shampoo according to the nature of your hair.

3. Staying at home has a good chance of hair oiling. So do not forget to enhance their beauty by giving regular dose of oil massage before washing hair. Apply lightly lukewarm oil to the hair. Coconut oil is best for this. Olive oil is also common. For your information, tell that use hair mask in hair maintenance. Amla is very charismatic in this matter. Friends, we usually soak dry Indian gooseberry and make it into a paste, and then we apply it on the hair. But if it is early, make a raw gooseberry paste and leave it on the hair for 20 minutes and then wash the hair. Hair will grow

