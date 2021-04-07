LATEST

“It is LeBron’s thing, it has no mention of Michael Jordan in it”: Jay Williams laments the lack of references to the OG Space Jam in the Lakers star’s sequel | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"It is LeBron's thing, it has no mention of Michael Jordan in it": Jay Williams laments the lack of references to the OG Space Jam in the Lakers star's sequel

ESPN analysts talk about Michael Jordan potentially having a cameo appearance alongside LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been compared to each other countless times at this point. After the former grew up idolizing the latter, the now 36-year-old is the biggest threat to steal the title of ‘goat’ away from His Airness.

Even James’ starring in the sequel to Space Jam has been seen by many to be a homage to the original which starred Michael Jordan and first came out in 1996.

And so, given that this movie is technically a sequel, many have wondered if this one would include even a cameo appearance of Jordan in it. But, while many in the NBA community seem to be high on that possibility, it seems ESPN’s Alan Hahn is having none of it.

Also Read: When Kobe Bryant trash talked the former Sixers star before leading the Lakers to a win

Jay Williams and Alan Hahn discuss Michael Jordan alongside LeBron James in Space Jam 2

Jay Williams and Alan Hahn are hosts on the popular ESPN show ‘KJZ’. In a recent episode, the analysts were discussing the new trailer that dropped for the movie. And as they started to talk about the possibility of Michael Jordan appearing alongside LeBron James, this is how it went.

“I would love to see Jay Williams just a pop”, said Jay Williams. But Alan Hahn quickly interjected with the following.

“There will be no reference to Michael Jordan in this thing. As if it never happened. This has been LeBron’s thing.”

While Alan Hahn is probably right here, fans will not like what he said. At the end of the day, Michael Jordan is the originator here. Even an appearance for a few seconds alongside LeBron James would be an incredible sight to see in this movie. But only time will tell if we as fans ever get the pleasure of seeing that happen on the big screen.

Also Read: Dennis Schroder takes the blame for the scuffle between the Lakers and Raptors that got Montrezl Harrell ejected

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
735
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
734
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
731
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
728
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
716
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
710
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
673
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
622
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
593
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
588
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top