“It is LeBron’s thing, it has no mention of Michael Jordan in it”: Jay Williams laments the lack of references to the OG Space Jam in the Lakers star’s sequel | The SportsRush

ESPN analysts talk about Michael Jordan potentially having a cameo appearance alongside LeBron James in Space Jam: A New Legacy.

LeBron James and Michael Jordan have been compared to each other countless times at this point. After the former grew up idolizing the latter, the now 36-year-old is the biggest threat to steal the title of ‘goat’ away from His Airness.

Even James’ starring in the sequel to Space Jam has been seen by many to be a homage to the original which starred Michael Jordan and first came out in 1996.

And so, given that this movie is technically a sequel, many have wondered if this one would include even a cameo appearance of Jordan in it. But, while many in the NBA community seem to be high on that possibility, it seems ESPN’s Alan Hahn is having none of it.

Jay Williams and Alan Hahn discuss Michael Jordan alongside LeBron James in Space Jam 2

Jay Williams and Alan Hahn are hosts on the popular ESPN show ‘KJZ’. In a recent episode, the analysts were discussing the new trailer that dropped for the movie. And as they started to talk about the possibility of Michael Jordan appearing alongside LeBron James, this is how it went.

“I would love to see Jay Williams just a pop”, said Jay Williams. But Alan Hahn quickly interjected with the following.

Tunes vs. Goons. Catch LeBron James and Bugs Bunny in the new trailer for Space Jam: A New Legacy. In theaters and streaming exclusively on #HBOMax – July 16. #SpaceJamMovie pic.twitter.com/oyppoFaR7H — AT&T (@ATT) April 6, 2021

“There will be no reference to Michael Jordan in this thing. As if it never happened. This has been LeBron’s thing.”

While Alan Hahn is probably right here, fans will not like what he said. At the end of the day, Michael Jordan is the originator here. Even an appearance for a few seconds alongside LeBron James would be an incredible sight to see in this movie. But only time will tell if we as fans ever get the pleasure of seeing that happen on the big screen.

