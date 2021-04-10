LATEST

“It is like having two days of colonoscopies” – Jim Ross compares Two nights of Wrestlemania to two days of colonoscopies | The SportsRush

Jim Ross compares Two nights of Wrestlemania to two days of colonoscopie

Jim Ross compares Two nights of Wrestlemania to two days of colonoscopies. The AEW commentator wasn’t too kind to WWE’s flagship Pay per view.

Wrestlemania is just a day away and fans around the world are struggling to contain their excitement. Legendary commentator Jim Ross is not one of them. For most Wrestling fans, Wrestlemania is like Christmas. To good ol’ JR though, it’s like getting a colonoscopy.

Also read: Becky Lynch teases WWE return on Night One of Wrestlemania 37

Speaking on his Grilling JR, podcast, he likened the two night affair to doubling down on colonoscopies. He didn’t seem too excited about the event but wished WWE luck and warned them of the twitter experts who would likely over analyze the event.

Jim Ross compares Two nights of Wrestlemania to two days of colonoscopies

“I hope that it works out for WWE. Lots of good people are getting booked and it’ll be another event that is over-analyzed. The Twitterverse will chime in because most of them that we have seen, as you well know, are experts.”

Wrestlemania 37 will take place this weekend. Night One will open with a WWE Championship Match between Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre.

The first night will be closed out by Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair for the SmackDown Women’s Championship match.

It is not known what match will open Night 2 but the Universal Championship match between Roman Reigns, Edge and Daniel Bryan will undoubtedly close the event.

