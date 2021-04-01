“It is not a surprise” – Andreas Seidl eager to renew rivalry between McLaren and Ferrari | The SportsRush

LATEST

"It is not a surprise" – Andreas Seidl eager to renew rivalry between McLaren and Ferrari

"It is not a surprise" - Andreas Seidl eager to renew rivalry between McLaren and Ferrari

“It is not a surprise” – McLaren team principal Andreas Seidl is excited to renew the rivalry between his team and old horse Ferrari this season.

McLaren and Ferrari are two of the most successful teams in Formula 1 history, winning 24 constructors’ championships between them, Ferrari winning two-third of it. In the drivers’ title standings, the fight is closer, with Ferrari 15 to McLaren’s 12.

Both teams, however, did not win a single title last decade, with Red Bull and Mercedes dominating throughout. This decade presents a chance for the two old horses to mount a comeback. This excites McLaren F1 boss Andreas Seidl, who is happy with the progress Ferrari has made compared to their disastrous last season.

“I think with everything we have seen at the test and also across the weekend, it shows Ferrari has made a big step forward compared to last year which is not unexpected.

“We always said we never underestimate the ability of a team like Ferrari with all the history and all the resources they have, with all the experience to come back quickly, so it is not a surprise.

“They have two great drivers as well and I’m simply looking forward to battling with Ferrari again this year. How it will play out, it is simply too early to say but I’m definitely looking forward to battling this great team.”

