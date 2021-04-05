“It is very obvious what I do for this company, and this business” – Roman Reigns hits back at WWE fans who wished harm on him | The SportsRush

Roman Reigns hits back at WWE fans who wished harm on him after he pulled out of Wrestlemania 36 last year due to health concerns.

Roman Reigns has been a mainstay in the WWE for several years now. He was set for another high profile match at Wrestlemania last year, facing Goldberg for the Universal Championship. However, with the pandemic becoming a huge cause of concern for many, Reigns decided to forfeit and stayed away from the promotion for a while.

Some fans took the opportunity and mocked Reigns for being too scared. Some even went so far as to wish actual harm and injury to the performer. The Tribal Chief had a few stern words for those fans during his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

“We all go through the negativity and the toxic culture of social media. And I try to do my best to be bulletproof and not allow it to affect me and understand, take it for what it is. A lot of people can talk smack with their thumbs.

“I just wanted to be clear because we’re in a very uncertain time. But I felt it was important that you hear from me why this was happening and what my intentions were. When it comes to my family, when it comes down to our health and our mental and emotional well-being, I will never put anything financial or material over that. That’s all I care about.

“It was just one of those things too where it was such a polarizing response because you have your fans who were saying, ‘You’re scared to do it,’ but then you also have your fans who are like, ‘Don’t show up. Retire’. Just being disrespectful towards my career and what I’ve done for our industry and our business, and that’s another thing that I won’t stand for. I think that’s what this whole past nine – 10 months displays.

“Anyone who has ever wished that negativity upon me or been one of those idiots like, ‘Man, I hope you break your leg. Blow your hip out so you can never compete or perform again’. They just clearly don’t understand, and they’re misspoken because they didn’t understand what I bring to the table; what I bring to this business. And I think what I’ve done over the past nine months, there’s no more debate. It is very obvious what I do for this company, and this business and this industry of sports entertainment.”

