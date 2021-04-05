LATEST

“It is very obvious what I do for this company, and this business” – Roman Reigns hits back at WWE fans who wished harm on him | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
Roman Reigns hits back at WWE fans who wished harm on him

Roman Reigns hits back at WWE fans who wished harm on him after he pulled out of Wrestlemania 36 last year due to health concerns.

Roman Reigns has been a mainstay in the WWE for several years now. He was set for another high profile match at Wrestlemania last year, facing Goldberg for the Universal Championship. However, with the pandemic becoming a huge cause of concern for many, Reigns decided to forfeit and stayed away from the promotion for a while.

Also read: Will Ospreay challenges CM Punk to an IWGP World Heavyweight Championhip match

Some fans took the opportunity and mocked Reigns for being too scared. Some even went so far as to wish actual harm and injury to the performer. The Tribal Chief had a few stern words for those fans during his recent appearance on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.

Roman Reigns hits back at WWE fans who wished harm on him

“We all go through the negativity and the toxic culture of social media. And I try to do my best to be bulletproof and not allow it to affect me and understand, take it for what it is. A lot of people can talk smack with their thumbs.

“I just wanted to be clear because we’re in a very uncertain time. But I felt it was important that you hear from me why this was happening and what my intentions were. When it comes to my family, when it comes down to our health and our mental and emotional well-being, I will never put anything financial or material over that. That’s all I care about.

“It was just one of those things too where it was such a polarizing response because you have your fans who were saying, ‘You’re scared to do it,’ but then you also have your fans who are like, ‘Don’t show up. Retire’. Just being disrespectful towards my career and what I’ve done for our industry and our business, and that’s another thing that I won’t stand for. I think that’s what this whole past nine – 10 months displays.

“Anyone who has ever wished that negativity upon me or been one of those idiots like, ‘Man, I hope you break your leg. Blow your hip out so you can never compete or perform again’. They just clearly don’t understand, and they’re misspoken because they didn’t understand what I bring to the table; what I bring to this business. And I think what I’ve done over the past nine months, there’s no more debate. It is very obvious what I do for this company, and this business and this industry of sports entertainment.”

H/T Wrestling Inc.

Click here for more Wrestling News

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
694
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
692
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
683
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
682
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
671
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
664
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
643
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
566
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
543
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
543
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top