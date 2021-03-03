IT raid on Taidse and AK properties – TheMiracleTech

In an unexpected development, Income Tax officials are currently conducting flash raids on properties belonging to acclaimed Bollywood filmmaker Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl and actress Taapsee in Mumbai. Raids are going on in the residences and offices of the three.

Loading...

Even though explicit reports have not yet been revealed, initial reports suggest IT celebs are trying to find out if the three stars have committed tax evasion. It is also said that the raids are tied up with Madhu Manthana and Reliance Entertainment, producers of shares acquired by Anurag Kashyap and Vikas Bahl’s production house Phantom TMTs.

Loading...

Vikas Bahl’s name was dissolved in October 2018 after #MeToo allegations popped up on Phantom TMTs. Meanwhile, fans of Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap allege that the raids are the result of both the social media protests against the BJP’s policies.

Loading...

Taapsee and Anurag Kashyap are currently shooting for Dobara, their second collaboration after Manmargiyaan. On the other hand, Vikas Bahl is busy with pre-production formalities for Deadly, with Amitabh Bachchan and Rashmika Mandana in the lead roles.

Loading...

Loading...

Click here for recommended movies on TheMiracleTech (list updates daily)

Loading...