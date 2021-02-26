“It seemed like I needed to run away” – Carlito explains the reason for his disappointment with the WWE game

Carlito attributes his frustration with WWE. The former US champion recently returned to promotion at this year’s Royal Rumble.

In 2004 Carlito made his WWE debut. He won the United States Championship from John Cena of all people and that too in his first match in the promotion. He would later reign with the Intercontinental Championship and WWE and Tech Tag Team titles with his fans.

Read also: Stone Cold named the match he wanted to be a wrestler

Carlito was eventually allowed by the WWE in 2010 for violating his wellness program and refusing to attend a rehabilitation facility for alleged painkiller addiction. With a recent conversation Wrestling Inc. Carlito admitted that he was in a dark place because he was constantly traveling and needed to flee the WWE.

Carlito Causes His Despair with WWE

“Toughness to travel all the time [took their toll] On my family life. It felt like I needed to run away. I needed to get away, I needed a break from everything. “When I wasn’t wrestling for WWE, I was still wrestling for my father (WWE Hall of Famer Carlos Colonel Sr.). [World Wrestling Council]. I was on the road all the time, from one airport to the next plane. “It feels great at first. But when you are traveling all the time, you start enjoying your time at home more. But, of course, I was not enjoying my time at home. I was just in a dark place and needed to be away. I don’t know if I needed to be away for ten years, though.

Carlito said that after partnering with WWE he finally had time to focus on himself and set some goals to correct himself.

“Eventually I had time to just sit and breathe, everything slowed down for me, I was able to analyze everything, spend my time, and focus on myself. I had to be nowhere, which was very It was good, I could also set some goals to set myself right. “

Carlito recently returned to the WWE at the Royal Rumble. He later appeared on Raw and helped Jeff Hardy end his feud with Ilais. However, he has not been seen on WWE TV since then. When asked if he had been contacted by AEW yet, he said:

“While no one has come out of AEW, people from Impact Wrestling and NWA have reached out. There are many interesting places right now. Therefore, we will see what the future holds.

Click Here For more wrestling news