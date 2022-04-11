It stars Channing out Tatum spent the weekend at Wexford

Channing Tatum in Wexford

So, it turns out that Channing Tatum spent the weekend in Wexford!

He visited the meerkat enclosure at Wells House in Ghori.

Magic Mike The star also shared pictures from her trip on Instagram Stories.

He posted a selfie with Meerkat and captioned it:

‘For the day my father! He is real.’

Instagram Stories @Channing Tatum

Wells House’s owner, Sabine Rosler, was thrilled to host the Hollywood heartthrob.

he told Independent‘We are glad that he came and that he enjoyed his time with us.’

Channing’s Journey Happens Before the Release of His New Film the Lost City,

It drops in theaters this Friday.