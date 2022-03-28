It stung! Dispute between river-boka woman in the monument

The classics are played with everything: be it soccer, basketball or Tetris, they always generate a distinct adrenaline rush. They raise the pulse. and was shown in River mouth Women’s Football Tournament: There was a brawl in the middle of the first half which ended in a riot and requested the judge to calm down.

The play that generated the cross between River and Boca soccer players happened at 30′: Laura Felipe, left winger for the local team, attacked space quickly and with a vertical dribbling to try to break the lines, beating Camilla Gómez Aires and then Constanza Huber, However, the latter landed it on the midfield line with a foul. María Laura Fortunato rightly alleged infringement. However, Felipe didn’t take it well…