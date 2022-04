Long tremors were felt in Mendoza this Friday at 8.28 am. According to the first data reported by the National Institute for Seismic Prevention (INPRESS), the episode had a 5.4 quantity of And a 111 kms. depth ofWith the epicenter in San Juan.

It was strongly felt in Mendoza, Cordoba and even in Chile.

The epicenter of the quake was 47 kilometers east of San Juan; 177 KM North East and 35 KM North East of Mendoza…