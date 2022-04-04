‘It was a controlled shot’: witness describes Buka killings Russo-Ukraine War News

Russia has denied having committed a war crime in the Kyiv region after photographs of civilian corpses drew international condemnation.

Buka, Ukraine They lay face to face in the rain, scattered on and near the road.

Civilians lay lifeless bodies on the streets of Bucha, on the outskirts of Ukraine’s capital, Kyiv, which was under Russian occupation until last week.

Ukraine and its allies have accused the Russian military of committing war crimes in the territories occupied after invading Ukraine on February 24.

While Russia has denied the allegations, witness accounts of unprovoked civilian killings and images of city streets littered with corpses have revealed widespread human suffering.

Buka resident Hanna Herrega said she saw a man…