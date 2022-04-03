“It was a personal matter”

AEW

To coincide with his WWE return at Night 1 of WrestleMania 38 last night, Diversity has released a new interview with Cody Rhodes where American Nightmare addresses Vince McMahon’s return to the sports entertainment world and his exit from AEW.

Not only did Cody elaborate on who he spoke to about the said comeback and his intentions, the former AEW EVP also declared himself as the best wrestler in the world.

“I told Vince McMahon, Bruce Pritchard and Nick Khan — this very small group of individuals — I told them what I really believed, and that I was the best wrestler in the world. And to move on with it. “I really don’t think there’s a close second. But with that said, the opportunity to prove it now exists, and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

