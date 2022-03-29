It was armed in a preview of Bolivia Vs. Brazil from the height of La Pazu

On the last qualifying date, Bolivia and Brazil will play at the altitude of La Paz (3600 m above sea level) only to follow the fixture. It’s that the locals no longer have a chance to reach Qatar 2022 and the five-time champions got the dates long ago. Although, The words of DT Tite had caused an interesting disturbance before the meeting (8:30 pm, Argentine time).

See also

Tight in Training for Brazil (AFP).

It all started in the previous conference of the Brazilian coach, who expressed his dissatisfaction with being taken to the task. “We won’t have a vertical team like in recent games because the height doesn’t allow it, it’s inhumane”There…