“It was his baby that he made big” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali pays tribute to Bernie Ecclestone | The SportsRush

"It was his baby that he made big" – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali pays tribute to Bernie Ecclestone

"It was his baby that he made big" - F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali pays tribute to Bernie Ecclestone
“It was his baby that he made big” – F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali has paid tribute to Bernie Ecclestone and laid down his goals for the global sport.

Stefano Domenicali doesn’t stop short of acknowledging Bernie Ecclestone’s role in shaping Formula 1 as a truly global sport. Bernie’s efforts coupled with new measures such as budget caps have helped F1 to come out as a really attractive proposition for potential investors. The F1 CEO spoke about this and much more in an interview with Car picture.

“It was his baby that he made big. I don’t want to put myself on the same level as Bernie. He made Formula One a global sporting event. It was his baby that he made big. I’m now taking over from Chase Carey, who initiated the future.

“We have a basic contract with the teams. We have a budget cap. These two elements give us stability for the future. And what must not be forgotten: there is a lot of interest from the financial market in Formula 1. Many investors are knocking on our door. That is a good sign.”

Stefano Domenicali wishlist for stakeholders

Domenicali also shared his vision for the sport, and how it can positively impact all stakeholders. The most striking part of it was his idea of how F1 can be used as a platform by automobile companies to develop tech and machinery for their road cars. Branding opportunity is also available, something which Renault is taking by promoting Alpine this season onwards.

“First and foremost, that F1 is a sport that should entertain the fans, provide a sustainable platform for the teams and give the drivers the opportunity to show their heroic skills.

“At the same time, we also want to offer manufacturers the opportunity to develop their technology for the road as if in a laboratory and present it to the world.”

