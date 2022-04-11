‘It was Jimmy Neesham’s idea’ – Trent Boult opens up about dream delivery to KL Rahul

Rajasthan Royals recorded their third win in IPL 2022 on Sunday (April 10) as Lucknow Super Giants went down against them at the Wankhede Stadium. It was a thrilling clash between the two in-form teams which went right down to the wire. After a lot of twists and turns, the Men in Pink eventually crossed the line by three runs, advancing to the top of the team standings.

Meanwhile, Trent Boult was one of the chief architects of RR’s triumph as he delivered a breathtaking opening spell. The left-arm pacer produced an absolute dream delivery as LSG skipper and opener KL Rahul was dismissed for a golden duck off the very first…