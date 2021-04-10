“It was LaVine vs the Hawks in the second quarter”: Zach LaVine joins Michael Jordan, Jimmy Butler in a piece of Bulls history with his 50-point game against Atlanta | The SportsRush

Zach LaVine was red hot in last night’s game as he compiled his first career 50-point game, joining Michael Jordan as the 5th Bull to this mark.

The Bulls had a woeful outing against the surging Hawks on Friday night. Both teams are hot in the pursuit of a playoff berth, but the Bulls seem to have fallen behind in the race.

They’re currently at 10th place in the Conference, 7 wins below .500 at 22-29. But in Zach LaVine, they have a good shot of staying in a play-in spot.

Atlanta seemed to be on a free fall in the month of February, but they’ve come roaring back. Previously sitting as low as 11th in the Conference at one point, the Hawks are now 5th at 27-25.

They have a pretty good chance at a top-6 spot, considering that Gordon Hayward will miss time for the Hornets.

Zach LaVine scores 39 points in the 1st half en route joining Michael Jordan in the Bulls’ 50-point club

The first half of last night’s game was what you could describe as the Zach LaVine show. The 2-time Dunk Contest champion lit up the floor with the 3rd-highest scoring half in the last 25 years.

That isn’t even the craziest stat of the night: LaVine scored 25 straight points for the Bulls in the 2nd quarter. This is probably the most dominant streak since Klay’s 37-point quarter against the Kings. LaVine was connecting on every single good look at that point.

The last player to score 39 points in any half was Jamal Crawford on April 9, 2019 (2nd half). The last player to score more in a half was Devin Booker, who had 51 in the 2nd half against Boston on March 24, 2017 (70-point game). — Jeff Mangurten (@JeffGurt) April 10, 2021

This puts him in the company of Michael Jordan, Jimmy Butler and Jamal Crawford as 4 of the 5 players in the 50-point club for Chicago.