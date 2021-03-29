“It was one of the hardest races I’ve had for a while”- Lewis Hamilton on battle against Max Verstappen | The SportsRush

“It was one of the hardest races I’ve had for a while”- Lewis Hamilton, with the taste of luck and lots of hard work, bagged the win in Bahrain.

Lewis Hamilton’s victory tonight would be tasting sweet to him, as he managed to defeat Max Verstappen, who looked more dominant throughout the race.

Confessing Verstappen gave an incredible fight; Hamilton concedes the fact that it was one of the hardest races for him in a while, as in all previous races in 2020, he had been walking away with the win easily.

“Wow, what a difficult race that was,” said Hamilton. “Definitely stopping early, we knew it was going to be difficult, but we had to cover Max. They’ve had an amazing performance all weekend. So it would take something extraordinary.”

“We stopped for that last stint and were trying to find the right balance between not pushing too much and having tyres that were alive at the end of the race. It was difficult, and Max was all over me right at the end, but we just about managed to hold him off.”

“It was one of the hardest races I’ve had for a while, so I’m really grateful for it. Massively thankful to the men and women back at the factory and the guys, and here also, for continuously pushing the boundaries and never giving up even if we did feel we were behind.”

Feared Red Bull’s pace

Hamilton also admitted that his team would be losing on Red Bull by half a second, and their battle against the Milton Keynes based team was an inevitable defeat.

“It was so hard in the car today, but what a great event, and this is an excellent start for us,” he said. “Through testing, we thought that we were going to be six to eight tenths behind.”

“So the work that’s going on the last week has been spectacular. And I’m just so proud to see everyone’s so hyped for today as well.”