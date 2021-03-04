“It wasn’t just in the cards” – Matt Hardy Explains Why He Left the Broken Gimmick? sport

Matt Hardy explains why he left Broken Gimmick. He made his AEW debut in a broken form, but soon turned his gimmick into a money mat.

Matt Hardy set the world high with his Broken Universe at TNA. He took the gimmick to the WWE. Unfortunately, the feud with Bray Wyatt was not featured as a bar, gimmick as often as he and his fans would have liked.

Hardy soon moved to AEW where he debuted with Nautanki. He will soon replace it with his Money Matt gimmick. Spoke while Applications, Hardy revealed that the decision was made because it was not translating the way he hoped for his new audience.

Hardy gave the gimmick a ‘Very audience-friendly character‘And the epidemic immediately put a brake on him.

“Broken Matt Hardy is a very audience friendly character. It requires a crowd. It needs an audience, and it wasn’t just in the cards for the broken Matt Hardy … because his debut was in the first Empty Field era, the Epidemic-era show, the first Empty Field Show that was AEW. “

Hardy stated that AEW’s younger audience was more sports-focused while his character was ‘Very dramatic’.

“Broken Matt Hardy … is very dramatic, and it also doesn’t translate to the current AEW audience who sit at home and watch because I’ve realized it’s a much smaller audience. It’s a lot more game-focused. Kind of audience. “

“I think it would have been different if we had been in arenas full of people, but given that we are now playing for television audiences, it would be better for me to zone in and focus on one thing. “

“And I think being Big Money Matt and being a heel, seeing how I’m a big guy here and this is such a small demo, I think that’s the way for me. So I’m going to be Very happy with the groove that I currently am. “

Considering the hoops he jumped on to get the rights to the character, it is unlikely that Hardy would personally throw him on the side of the road. Who knows, he may have another go at it once, when we see a full-scale return of fans at Arenas.

