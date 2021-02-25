“It will be a dream” – Mick Schumacher on expanding his father’s Ferrari heritage. sport

“It will be a dream” – Mick Schumacher adds on driving Ferrari in the near future and his father’s success with Tiffosi.

Mick Schumacher’s Formula 1 debut is undoubtedly boosting enthusiasm for the 2021 season, where arguably the biggest F1 driver takes on the current elite motorsport batch.

While Haas is a present, Mick Schumacher dares to speak of a future that could make an impressive debut, and he has a seat at Ferrari.

“I’m glad Haas,” he said PlanetF1. “This is my Formula 1 debut, and I would like to do it in the best way. Then we will see what the future holds for me? “

“I do not deny it; As my father had done in the past, driving the Ferrari would be a dream. “Mick was the favorite to join F1 after winning F2 last year.” Ferrari sees a bright prospect in its.

F1: I’ve always thought about it

Schumacher then explains that motorsport sealing made him feel like a distant dream before he stepped into Formula 3, but eventually, as he moved on, he achieved it.

“I’ve always thought about it,” he said. “I started believing it after the success in F3. In F2, I had a problem initially, but I won last year and here I am. “

Meanwhile, Ferrari plans to give him at least two years before assessing him for the big move. Apart from him, Callum Ellot was also promoted as a Ferrari test driver, who would also join GT Racing.

On the other hand, Ferrari has recently signed Carlos Sainz and, Matia Binotto has already clarified that the pair Charles Lechler and the Spaniard is a long-term project. So, it’s hard to imagine Ferrari’s lineup in 2023.