‘It will lead to the downfall of society’: players stunned by lack of vocals in Wordle 281

Social media users expressed their dismay on TODAY’s Wordle (281) after learning that the winning word did not contain a single vowel.

This comes as even Word 280 proved difficult, with many losing their winning streaks after failing to guess the answer correctly.

For the uninitiated, Wordle is a daily word game that lets players guess a five-letter word in six or fewer attempts.

It was originally created by software engineer Josh Wardle as a gift for his partner, but was later acquired by new York Times After gaining huge popularity on Twitter for an undisclosed seven-figure sum.

In recent weeks, the game has been plagued with criticism that it has become “too hard”. NowThe acquisition of, some even said that the publication made the game difficult …