Italian police seize $150 million in assets belonging to Nikita Mazepin

Former Haas F1 driver Nikita Mazepin was certainly left spinning this week when Italian police seized €105 million (AU$152.6 million) in assets belonging to his family. The development comes as a result of EU sanctions imposed on Russian oligarchs and billionaires, especially after the invasion of Ukraine’s president with close ties to Vladimir Putin.

first reported by Reuters, Nikita Mazepin and his aristocratic father Dmitry have both been subjected to the said sanctions, the latter of which has been described by the European Union as “a member of Vladimir Putin’s closest circle”. Now, Mazepin has officially bid farewell to a nine-figure property called Rocky Ram, located on Sardinia’s superyacht-rich coastline, and previously owned by…