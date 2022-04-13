Italian police seized nine-figure property owned by Nikita Mazepin

imago / independent photo agency

Authorities around the world have continued to confiscate the properties of Russian oligarchs since the invasion of Ukraine, and the Mazepin family is the latest to face those consequences.

Assets owned by former Formula One driver Nikita Mazepin and his father Dimitri, worth about $114.32 million, were confiscated, Italian financial police confirmed in a statement. CNN,

Nikita and his father, Dmitry, were added to the EU sanction list just days after the contract with driver and title sponsor Uralkali, the company his father owns, was terminated by Haas F1. The European Union Cited Dmitry’s meeting with President Vladimir Putin on February 24 – the day Russia invaded Ukraine – said as to why he was added to the list…