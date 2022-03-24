LATEST

Italy 0-1 North Macedonia: European champions stunned in World Cup play-offs

Alexander Trajkowski’s injury-time winner celebrates with the North Macedonia bench

European champions Italy will miss the 2022 World Cup after being stunned by North Macedonia in their play-off in Palermo.

Aleksandr Trzejkowski picked up the loose ball in the 92nd minute, carried on and fired a sensational winner from outside the field.

Goal celebrated on the North Macedonian bench, while Italy’s players and coaching staff knelt in front of their home fans.

That meant Italy failed to qualify for a second consecutive World Cup, ensuring that the Azzurri would be at least 12 years old between appearances at football’s showpiece event.

It’s just eight months since Roberto Mancini’s side celebrated one of their biggest wins – beating…

