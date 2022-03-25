LATEST

Italy 0-1 North Macedonia: ‘We are destroyed and crushed’, says Giorgio Chiellini

Veteran defender Giorgio Chiellini was brought in in the final few minutes as Italy chased down the elusive goal

Italy legend Giorgio Chiellini has said his team-mates are “destroyed and crushed” after losing to North Macedonia and failing to reach the 2022 World Cup.

The European champions will miss their second consecutive World Cup after Russia failed to qualify for 2018.

Alexander Trzakovsky fired injury time winner, Inspiring contrasting scenes of glee and devastation in Palermo.

“There will remain a huge void within us,” said Juventus defender Chiellini.

“We didn’t concede anything except a goal tonight. We created a lot of chances, but unfortunately we didn’t manage to score. A big disappointment. From September till today we have made mistakes and we have paid off.

