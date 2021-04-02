Italy extends corona ban till end of April – entertainment news, celebrity news, latest movie news

LATEST

Italy extends corona ban till end of April

Rome: Italy’s Prime Minister Mario Draghi announced after the meeting that by the end of April, Italy had extended several Kovid 19-related sanctions. However, the state wants to reopen schools for young children after Easter.

In addition, a new order passed by the cabinet provides for compulsory vaccination for many workers in the medical field and in other parts of the healthcare system. Employees in hospitals and pharmacies who refuse vaccinations should be assigned other tasks that do not pose a risk of infection. Children up to sixth grade should return to classrooms – even in particularly affected red areas.

Italy aims to gradually eliminate distance education for older students. Several rules, such as extended restrictions on freedom of movement, will run until 30 April.

After Wednesday’s meeting, the Italian cabinet gave the green light to a plan to ban cruise ships around the city center of Venice. The cabinet said that proposals should be sought for construction of berths for large passenger ships and container ships at some distance from the historical sites.

A related decree stated that larger ships should dock outside the Venetian lagoon, said Minister of Culture Dario Franceschini.

As of Thursday, there have been a total of 3,584,899 coronavirus cases and 109,346 deaths in Italy.

