ENTERTAINMENT

Italy, India send oxygen production plants and ventilators with India in the fight against Corona

Avatar

A shipment containing an oxygen production plant has arrived from Italy and 20 ventilators arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday afternoon as a Kovid relief aid. Many countries are helping India to fight the second wave of epidemic.

Meanwhile, two relief aircraft from the US landed in the national capital of India on Sunday carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment as well as 125,000 vials of Remedisvir. India has been named as the second consecutive hit country after the second wave, resulting in a shortage of oxygen, beds, drugs and other medical essentials. Between 28 April and 2 May, the Delhi airport handled about 25 Kovid relief flights, bringing around 300 tonnes of medical supplies from various countries such as the US, UK, UAE, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Qatar. Hong Kong and China. With more than 5,500 oxygen concentrations, nearly 3,200 oxygen cylinders, over 928,000 face masks and about 136,000 Remedisvir injections so far in the midst of the Kovid crisis amidst this hazardous material is a huge help to the nation. All the relief material received was transferred to the cargo area of ​​the airport and stored inside a temperature-controlled warehouse.

Dell said, “We make sure that Kovid is prioritizing flights carrying relief material, and such aircraft get parking in the cargo bay near cargo terminals, such as aircraft carrying vaccines.” We ensure that the consignments are processed and cleaned in the shortest time possible. “While 25,294 cases were registered in the national capital on 24 April, 24,253 cases were registered on 2 May.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Avatar Avatar
6
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Atithi In House Part 5 Web Series Released On Kooku App
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Lovely Massage Parlour Part 2 Release Date, Cast, Story
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
5
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Release date and time Spoiler
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Horoscope 4 May 2021: Know what your horoscope says today?
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Complete Lockdown: Will the country take complete lockdown to overcome the corona? Learn Supreme Court
Avatar Avatar
4
ENTERTAINMENT

Make Cafe Style Creamy Mango Milkshakes at Home

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top