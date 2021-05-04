Italy, India send oxygen production plants and ventilators with India in the fight against Corona

A shipment containing an oxygen production plant has arrived from Italy and 20 ventilators arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi on Monday afternoon as a Kovid relief aid. Many countries are helping India to fight the second wave of epidemic.

Meanwhile, two relief aircraft from the US landed in the national capital of India on Sunday carrying 1,000 oxygen cylinders, regulators and other medical equipment as well as 125,000 vials of Remedisvir. India has been named as the second consecutive hit country after the second wave, resulting in a shortage of oxygen, beds, drugs and other medical essentials. Between 28 April and 2 May, the Delhi airport handled about 25 Kovid relief flights, bringing around 300 tonnes of medical supplies from various countries such as the US, UK, UAE, Uzbekistan, Thailand, Germany, Qatar. Hong Kong and China. With more than 5,500 oxygen concentrations, nearly 3,200 oxygen cylinders, over 928,000 face masks and about 136,000 Remedisvir injections so far in the midst of the Kovid crisis amidst this hazardous material is a huge help to the nation. All the relief material received was transferred to the cargo area of ​​the airport and stored inside a temperature-controlled warehouse.

Dell said, “We make sure that Kovid is prioritizing flights carrying relief material, and such aircraft get parking in the cargo bay near cargo terminals, such as aircraft carrying vaccines.” We ensure that the consignments are processed and cleaned in the shortest time possible. “While 25,294 cases were registered in the national capital on 24 April, 24,253 cases were registered on 2 May.