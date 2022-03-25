Italy Out of World Cup after stunning North Macedonia upset: Is this the end of the Roberto Mancini era?

Italy will not be a part of the World Cup for the second time in a row. In 2017 it was Sweden, this time it was North Macedonia who knocked Azurri out of the most important football competition in the semi-finals of the playoffs. Italy also did not survive long enough to face Portugal in a winner between two powerhouses looking to move to Qatar. Instead he got a short bite of +1700 to win on kickoff (courtesy of Saffron Sportsbook). This is clearly the team’s worst moment since Roberto Mancini took over as coach of the national team in May 2018. It is surprisingly the same team and almost the same roster, having won UEFA Euro 2020 by defeating Belgium only nine months ago. , Spain…