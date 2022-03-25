LATEST

Italy out of World Cup: Can Azzurri turn ‘disaster’ against North Macedonia into better future?

Italy’s next chance to reach the World Cup will come in 2026, 12 years after their last appearance in the final

Italy’s three main sports newspapers were united on Thursday in their assessment of North Macedonia’s elimination of the country’s shock World Cup – ‘dijastro’.

It was the word that screamed from the front pages of Gazzetta dello Sport, Corriere dello Sport and Tuttosport, a word doing the work of a thousand.

And, among news agents across the country, the situation had not changed much until Friday morning, with related headlines that read ‘Out of the World’, ‘To Hell’ and, more simply, ‘Nooooooooo’.

It is indeed a sporting disaster for Italy, having missed the World Cup for the first time in a row, having also failed to qualify for Russia 2018. Come to the 2026 final, let’s say…

