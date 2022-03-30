Italy: The goal between Donnarumma’s legs on video!

Zapping Hour Mondial Top 10: Most Profitable Transfers in History
Certainly, Gianluigi Donnarumma is not living the best phase of his career. Between the Champions League knockout rounds against Real Madrid and the World Cup play-offs against North Macedonia, the Italian goalkeeper conceded a goal this time from Cengiz Onder. But most of all, Marseille managed to keep the ball between Paris’ legs.
Opener for Turkey against Italy.
Cengiz on trompe donnarumma.
in short
Watch Cengiz Onder’s goal against Italy in the video. Note that he managed to pass the ball between the legs of Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is definitely not in the form of his life at the moment.