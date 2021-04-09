Italy to compensate Rs 10 crore in Kerala fishermen death case: Supreme Court | India News – Times of India » todayssnews

LATEST

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Friday asked the government of Italy to deposit Rs 10 crore with the Ministry of External Affairs (MY) as compensation for the death of two Kerala fishermen at the hands of Italian marines in the 2012 case. The application for closure of the trail has been listed for April 19.
While the family members of the two deceased fishermen will be given Rs 4 crore each, the injured owner of the boat will be paid Rs 2 crore in damages.
The court directed the MEA to deposit the money received with the SC which will further disburse it to the fishermen’s families.
Though the court granted MEA a week to deposit the money received from Italy with the SC, Solicitor General (SG) Tushar mehta said it will be done within three days of receipt of the money.
The apex court has listed the application for closure of criminal trial against Italian Marines on April 19.
Chief Justice of India (CJI) SA Bobde told SG Mehta, “We wish the government showed such prompt other in other cases listed before us.” SG said, “It depends on which ministry is involved in a case!”
The Centre had moved the Supreme Court seeking closure of judicial proceedings in India against two Italian marines’ accused of killing two Indian fishermen off the Kerala coast.
The Centre had said that it has accepted the recent ruling of the Permanent Court of Arbitration (PCA) at The Hague which held that India is entitled to get compensation in the case but can’t prosecute the marines due to official immunity enjoyed by them.
In February 2012, India had accused two Italian marines, Salvatore Girone and Massimiliano Latorre, onboard the MV Enrica Lexie – an Italian flagged oil tanker – of killing two Indian fishermen who were on a fishing vessel.
In its application filed in the pending case, the Centre told the top court, “The applicant states and submits that the Republic of India has taken a decision to accept and abide by the award passed by the said tribunal which would have the bearing on the continuance of present proceedings before this court”.

