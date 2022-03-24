Italy vs. North Macedonia – Football Match Report – March 24, 2022

Italy will miss out on the World Cup for the second consecutive tournament after North Macedonia’s stoppage-time winner stunned Euro 2020 winners in Thursday’s playoff semi-finals in Palermo.

With Italy disappointed for 90 minutes by North Macedonia’s defensive performance, a former Palermo player, Alexander Trajkowski, added the only goal of the game in the second minute, marking Italy’s first defeat in 60 home World Cup qualifiers.

The win means North Macedonia, which is 60 places below Italy in the FIFA rankings, will now take on Portugal and Cristiano Ronaldo in the playoff final on Tuesday and move on to Qatar.

– Stream European, African World Cup qualifiers on ESPN (US only)

– Don’t have ESPN? get instant access

“It’s a huge…